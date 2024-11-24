AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 129.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.36%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.36%)
DFML 40.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.09%)
DGKC 80.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-3.35%)
FCCL 32.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 74.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.38%)
FFL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.35%)
HUBC 109.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.56%)
KEL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.48%)
KOSM 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-8.1%)
MLCF 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.99%)
NBP 63.51 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.34%)
OGDC 194.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.97 (-2.49%)
PAEL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.53%)
PIBTL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.52%)
PPL 155.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.56%)
PRL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.52%)
PTC 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-5.2%)
SEARL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.79 (-4.6%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.42%)
TOMCL 33.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.26%)
TPLP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.28%)
TREET 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.87%)
TRG 58.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-5.06%)
UNITY 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 10,445 Increased By 38.5 (0.37%)
BR30 31,189 Decreased By -523.9 (-1.65%)
KSE100 97,798 Increased By 469.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 30,481 Increased By 288.3 (0.95%)
Nov 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump pick Lutnick’s firm in talks with Tether for $2 billion bitcoin lending project, Bloomberg reports

Reuters Published 24 Nov, 2024 02:51pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

US President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick is in talks to deepen his financial ties with the company operating the world’s largest stablecoin, Tether, by launching a $2 billion project to lend dollars to clients against bitcoin, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

Lutnick’s financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald is discussing receiving support from Tether to help fund the project, that could potentially reach tens of billions of dollars, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tether and Cantor did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours. Tether uses Cantor to hold billions of dollars worth of Treasuries that support the value of its stablecoin in a relationship that helps Lutnick’s firm earn tens of millions of dollars annually, Bloomberg reported.

Bitcoin at record highs, sets sights on $100,000

Earlier this week, Trump said he would nominate Wall Street CEO Howard Lutnick to lead his trade and tariff strategy as head of the Commerce Department.

He would also have “additional direct responsibility” for the US Trade Representative’s office.

Lutnick has been known to promote the adoption of cryptocurrency.

The Commerce Department oversees a sprawling array of functions with nearly 47,000 employees, from the US Census Bureau to weather forecasting, ocean navigation and investment promotion.

Donald Trump bitcoin Commerce Department US Trade Representative Tether US President elect Donald Trump Howard Lutnick

Comments

200 characters

Trump pick Lutnick’s firm in talks with Tether for $2 billion bitcoin lending project, Bloomberg reports

People rejected PTI’s protest call, says Ahsan

Aleem apprised of challenges facing SEZs

Gunman shot dead, 3 police injured in shooting near Israeli embassy in Jordan

Developing nations blast $300bn COP29 climate deal as insufficient

Russia says it downs 34 Ukrainian drones overnight

Country’s economic indicators improving, says Punjab Governor

FBR seeks compulsory retirement regime to clear ‘dead wood’

SNGPL’s unaudited accounts for 3Q2023: Rs135.67bn GIDC recovery raises serious questions

NIRC, labour courts must speed up case disposal: SC

No negotiations or talks with PTI at any level, says Tarar

Read more stories