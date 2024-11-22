AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.73%)
AIRLINK 128.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.42%)
BOP 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.67%)
DCL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.25%)
DFML 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.85%)
DGKC 80.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.67 (-4.38%)
FCCL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
FFBL 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.43%)
FFL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.57%)
HUBC 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.22%)
HUMNL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.88%)
KEL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
KOSM 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-7.14%)
MLCF 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.36%)
NBP 63.50 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (5.32%)
OGDC 195.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.13%)
PAEL 25.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
PPL 155.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.75%)
PRL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.07%)
PTC 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.01%)
SEARL 78.73 Decreased By ▼ -3.71 (-4.5%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.54%)
TOMCL 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.2%)
TPLP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-7.84%)
TREET 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-7.33%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-5.38%)
UNITY 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 10,471 Increased By 64.6 (0.62%)
BR30 31,190 Decreased By -523.8 (-1.65%)
KSE100 97,783 Increased By 454.2 (0.47%)
KSE30 30,425 Increased By 232.9 (0.77%)
Nov 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bitcoin at record highs, sets sights on $100,000

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2024 01:57pm

LONDON: Bitcoin touched a fresh record high on Friday, with its sights set firmly on the $100,000 barrier, in a stellar rally for the cryptocurrency sparked by expectations of a more friendly regulatory environment under a Donald Trump administration.

It has more than doubled in value this year and is up about 45% since Trump’s sweeping election victory on Nov.5, which has also seen a slew of pro-crypto lawmakers being elected to Congress.

The cryptocurrency was last up just over 1% on the day at $99,380, and is on track for its best monthly performance since February.

Its surge has made bitcoin one of the stand-out winners of so-called “Trump trades” - assets that are seen as winning or losing from Trump’s policies.

The cryptocurrency also appears on the cusp of mainstream acceptance since its creation 16 years ago. The approval of US-listed bitcoin exchange-traded funds in January this year have helped boost the market.

“The longer it survives it is taken more seriously, that’s just the reality of things,” said Shane Oliver, chief economist and head of investment strategy at AMP Sydney.

“As an economist and investor I find it very hard to value it…it’s anyone’s guess. But it does have a momentum aspect to it and at the moment the momentum is up.”

Indeed, bitcoin is up around 130% this year. Trump embraced digital assets during his campaign, promising to make the United States the “crypto capital of the planet” and to accumulate a national stockpile of bitcoin.

Bitcoin marches towards $100,000 on optimism over Trump crypto plans

Crypto investors see an end to increased scrutiny under US Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler, who said on Thursday he would step down in January when Trump takes office.

Under Gensler, the SEC sued exchange Coinbase, Kraken, Binance and others, alleging that their failure to register with the agency violated SEC rules, accusations the companies deny and are fighting in court.

bitcoin

Comments

200 characters

Bitcoin at record highs, sets sights on $100,000

Seven terrorists killed in separate operations in KPK, Balochistan: ISPR

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Consortium withdraws bid to acquire majority stake in Engro Powergen Qadirpur

$25bn IT export target: PM presented comprehensive plan

Oil heads for weekly gains on anxiety over intensifying Ukraine war

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax down 62% YoY in Jul-Sep

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,500 in Pakistan

Israel army says killed five in north Gaza raid

PM’s plants conversion claim not accepted: Phasing out gas, FO could save $3bn per year: China

Read more stories