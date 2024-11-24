AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 129.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.36%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.36%)
DFML 40.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.09%)
DGKC 80.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-3.35%)
FCCL 32.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 74.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.38%)
FFL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.35%)
HUBC 109.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.56%)
KEL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.48%)
KOSM 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-8.1%)
MLCF 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.99%)
NBP 63.51 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.34%)
OGDC 194.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.97 (-2.49%)
PAEL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.53%)
PIBTL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.52%)
PPL 155.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.56%)
PRL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.52%)
PTC 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-5.2%)
SEARL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.79 (-4.6%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.42%)
TOMCL 33.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.26%)
TPLP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.28%)
TREET 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.87%)
TRG 58.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-5.06%)
UNITY 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 10,445 Increased By 38.5 (0.37%)
BR30 31,189 Decreased By -523.9 (-1.65%)
KSE100 97,798 Increased By 469.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 30,481 Increased By 288.3 (0.95%)
Nov 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australia protest forces ship to abort arrival at coal port, 138 arrested

Reuters Published 24 Nov, 2024 10:35am

SYDNEY: A climate change protest off the coast of Australia’s New South Wales State forced an inbound ship to turn back from the country’s largest terminal for coal exports on Sunday, the port operator said.

New South Wales police said 138 protesters were arrested on Sunday for refusing to move from the shipping channel near the Port of Newcastle.

The port, some 170 km (105 miles) from the state capital Sydney, is the largest bulk shipping port on Australia’s east coast.

A Port of Newcastle spokesperson said disruption due to the protest was “minimal” but that an inbound vessel “aborted due to people in the channel and has been rescheduled to come in”.

Port operations would continue as normal on Sunday if police were able to keep the shipping channel clear, he said.

The climate activist group Rising Tide, which organised the 50-hour protest that started on Friday, said the vessel forced to turn around was a coal ship.

Adani’s Australian coal unit faces human rights complaint

Three people were arrested on Saturday after being removed from the water.

Climate change is a divisive issue in Australia, the world’s second-biggest exporter of thermal coal and the largest exporter of coking coal.

A similar protest in November last year disrupted operations at the Port of Newcastle, forcing all shipping movements to cease temporarily.

australia climate crisis 2024 UN Climate Change New South Wales State coal port Australia protest Port of Newcastle

Comments

200 characters

Australia protest forces ship to abort arrival at coal port, 138 arrested

Aleem apprised of challenges facing SEZs

Gunman shot dead, 3 police injured in shooting near Israeli embassy in Jordan

Developing nations blast $300bn COP29 climate deal as insufficient

Russia says it downs 34 Ukrainian drones overnight

Country’s economic indicators improving, says Punjab Governor

FBR seeks compulsory retirement regime to clear ‘dead wood’

SNGPL’s unaudited accounts for 3Q2023: Rs135.67bn GIDC recovery raises serious questions

NIRC, labour courts must speed up case disposal: SC

No negotiations or talks with PTI at any level, says Tarar

Naqvi tells Gohar: ‘No sit-ins, processions or rallies after IHC’s order’

Read more stories