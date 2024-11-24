AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 129.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.36%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.36%)
DFML 40.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.09%)
DGKC 80.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-3.35%)
FCCL 32.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 74.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.38%)
FFL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.35%)
HUBC 109.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.56%)
KEL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.48%)
KOSM 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-8.1%)
MLCF 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.99%)
NBP 63.51 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.34%)
OGDC 194.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.97 (-2.49%)
PAEL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.53%)
PIBTL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.52%)
PPL 155.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.56%)
PRL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.52%)
PTC 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-5.2%)
SEARL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.79 (-4.6%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.42%)
TOMCL 33.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.26%)
TPLP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.28%)
TREET 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.87%)
TRG 58.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-5.06%)
UNITY 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 10,445 Increased By 38.5 (0.37%)
BR30 31,189 Decreased By -523.9 (-1.65%)
KSE100 97,798 Increased By 469.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 30,481 Increased By 288.3 (0.95%)
Nov 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Philippine VP’s assassination threat against president a national security matter, official says

Reuters Published 24 Nov, 2024 10:30am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines’ security council will verify an alleged assassination threat by Vice President Sara Duterte against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., a top official said on Sunday, describing it as a “matter of national security”.

Duterte, in a strongly-worded morning briefing on Saturday, said she had spoken with an assassin and instructed them to kill Marcos, his wife and the speaker of the Philippine House if she were to be killed.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano said the government considers all threats to the president as “serious”, vowing to closely work with law enforcement and intelligence communities to investigate the threat and possible perpetrators.

US Defence Secretary underscores ironclad commitment to Philippines

“Any and all threats against the life of the president shall be validated and considered a matter of national security,” Ano said in a statement.

In response to Duterte’s threat, Marcos’ presidential security command said it had tightened its protocols in guarding the Philippine leader and the national police chief had ordered an investigation.

Duterte and Marcos were once political partners who won an overwhelming mandate to lead the nation’s top two offices in 2022. The alliance crumbled this year over policy differences, including foreign policy and former President Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly war on drugs.

Marcos’ congressional allies are separately investigating the elder Duterte’s war against drugs that led to more than 6,000 killed in anti-drug operations and alleged corruption over the younger Duterte’s use of public funds during her tenure as education secretary.

Both have denied wrongdoing. Duterte quit her Cabinet post in June.

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr Vice President Sara Duterte National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano

Comments

200 characters

Philippine VP’s assassination threat against president a national security matter, official says

Aleem apprised of challenges facing SEZs

Gunman shot dead, 3 police injured in shooting near Israeli embassy in Jordan

Developing nations blast $300bn COP29 climate deal as insufficient

Russia says it downs 34 Ukrainian drones overnight

Country’s economic indicators improving, says Punjab Governor

FBR seeks compulsory retirement regime to clear ‘dead wood’

SNGPL’s unaudited accounts for 3Q2023: Rs135.67bn GIDC recovery raises serious questions

NIRC, labour courts must speed up case disposal: SC

No negotiations or talks with PTI at any level, says Tarar

Naqvi tells Gohar: ‘No sit-ins, processions or rallies after IHC’s order’

Read more stories