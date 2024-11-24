AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Nov 24, 2024
Print Print 2024-11-24

Aleem apprised of challenges facing SEZs

Recorder Report Published 24 Nov, 2024 03:08am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has directed that the problems being faced in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) across the country should be resolved on priority basis.

He added that especially in the industrial zones of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the pending issues for the past years should be resolved immediately.

He further directed the Peshawar electricity authorities to make the grid connection of the industrial zone functional within three days while the governor State Bank should to appoint a focal person for investors so that the outstanding issues can be resolved.

Communications sector: Pakistan urges Turkiye to make investments

Aleem Khan said that we are all sitting here to resolve the complexities and concerns being faced by investors, especially the provision of electricity to them should be materialised as soon as possible. He directed that the issues of Century Steel Group in Peshawar SEZ, in particular, be resolved on a priority basis and said that this particular aspect has been directed by the prime minister.

He directed senior officials of the Board of Investment to take the KPK provincial government and relevant institutions on board for the industrial zones of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and also include Chinese diplomatic officials in the next meeting so that the problems can be resolved in a coordinated manner.

Aleem Khan said that the Board of Investment will provide complete facilities to Chinese investors and especially the sale, transfer of land in Special Economic Zones and redress CRBC complaints in this regard.

The high-level meeting was briefed on the features of the Economic Zone Policy, tax holidays and import duty exemptions, among other issues to which Aleem Khan said that the prime minister is aware of all these issues and that there should be no negligence in the future by rectifying the mistakes of the past.

The Governor of the State Bank, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Directors of CRBC, Federal Secretary Privatization Board and concerned senior officers presented the meeting with details on the Special Economic Zones related to NEPRA, the provincial government, the Board of Investment and other departments and said that these issues were pending for the last five years which are now being dealt with expeditiously in the light of special instructions of Federal Minister for Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan and this meeting will be breakthrough in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Abdul Aleem Khan SEZs

