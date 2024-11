ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to the security forces for the operation against the militants in Khyber district and South Waziristan on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The president praised the bravery of the security forces for killing three Militants during the operation and stopping infiltration from the border.

The efforts of terrorists to disturb the peace and order of Pakistan and infiltration will fail, the president said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024