Pakistan

B’tan govt imposes Sec 144 amid PTI’s protest

INP Published 24 Nov, 2024

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has imposed Section 144 in the province, which banned protests, rallies, and gatherings.

According to the Balochistan Home Department, there was also a ban on gatherings of more than four people and the display of weapons. This restriction would remain in place for 15 days due to security concerns.

The decision comes in response to PTI’s call for a protest in the capital with authorities taking preemptive measures to ensure public safety and prevent any untoward incidents.

Earlier, the Punjab government had also enforced Section 144 across

the province for three

days, and a notification has been issued in this regard.

