AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 129.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.36%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.36%)
DFML 40.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.09%)
DGKC 80.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-3.35%)
FCCL 32.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 74.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.38%)
FFL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.35%)
HUBC 109.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.56%)
KEL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.48%)
KOSM 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-8.1%)
MLCF 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.99%)
NBP 63.51 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.34%)
OGDC 194.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.97 (-2.49%)
PAEL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.53%)
PIBTL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.52%)
PPL 155.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.56%)
PRL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.52%)
PTC 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-5.2%)
SEARL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.79 (-4.6%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.42%)
TOMCL 33.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.26%)
TPLP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.28%)
TREET 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.87%)
TRG 58.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-5.06%)
UNITY 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 10,445 Increased By 38.5 (0.37%)
BR30 31,189 Decreased By -523.9 (-1.65%)
KSE100 97,798 Increased By 469.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 30,481 Increased By 288.3 (0.95%)
Nov 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-24

Sindh plans to set up industrial enclave near Hyderabad

Recorder Report Published 24 Nov, 2024 03:08am

KARACHI: Sindh government is planning to construct a new industrial enclave on 500 acres of land located next to the Hyderabad-Tando Muhammad Khan Road.

This industrial enclave aims to serve as a valuable hub for industry and commerce in Hyderabad, the second-largest city in Sindh, as well as for the neighbouring cities. Additionally, it will offer appealing investment opportunities for foreign investors.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, said this while presiding over a meeting of the Sindh Economic Zone Management Company (SEZMC).

He said that this industrial enclave will bring economic prosperity to second tier cities and regions and also create thousands of employment opportunities in the province.

A feasibility report and master plan of 500 acres of land at Ganju Takkar on Hyderabad-Tando Muhammad Khan Road near Hyderabad city for the proposed industrial enclave has already been prepared and work is under way on other stages before placing the project before the cabinet. The proposed industrial enclave will provide strong development opportunities for various industries in the province, including textile, hosiery, cement, pharmaceutical, automobile, renewable energy, paper, glass, plastic, leather, jewellery, silk, and engineering.

Qasim Naveed Qamar said that President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are paying close attention to the promotion of economic activities to stabilize the country’s economy and increase employment opportunities for the youth. He directed that all necessary steps be completed for the early establishment of the proposed industrial enclave.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sindh Government foreign investors Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar SEZMC

Comments

200 characters

Sindh plans to set up industrial enclave near Hyderabad

Country’s economic indicators improving, says Punjab Governor

FBR seeks compulsory retirement regime to clear ‘dead wood’

SNGPL’s unaudited accounts for 3Q2023: Rs135.67bn GIDC recovery raises serious questions

NIRC, labour courts must speed up case disposal: SC

No negotiations or talks with PTI at any level, says Tarar

Naqvi tells Gohar: ‘No sit-ins, processions or rallies after IHC’s order’

PTI protest, sit-in: Security level elevated to maximum alert in Capital

‘Petrochemical import halt sparks industry crisis’: FPCCI

Amount worked out by FTO is Rs292.549bn: DGI&I IR probe confirms Rs380m GST fraud

No compromise on water, says Murad

Read more stories