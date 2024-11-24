Sindh plans to set up industrial enclave near Hyderabad

KARACHI: Sindh government is planning to construct a new industrial enclave on 500 acres of land located next to the Hyderabad-Tando Muhammad Khan Road.

This industrial enclave aims to serve as a valuable hub for industry and commerce in Hyderabad, the second-largest city in Sindh, as well as for the neighbouring cities. Additionally, it will offer appealing investment opportunities for foreign investors.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, said this while presiding over a meeting of the Sindh Economic Zone Management Company (SEZMC).

He said that this industrial enclave will bring economic prosperity to second tier cities and regions and also create thousands of employment opportunities in the province.

A feasibility report and master plan of 500 acres of land at Ganju Takkar on Hyderabad-Tando Muhammad Khan Road near Hyderabad city for the proposed industrial enclave has already been prepared and work is under way on other stages before placing the project before the cabinet. The proposed industrial enclave will provide strong development opportunities for various industries in the province, including textile, hosiery, cement, pharmaceutical, automobile, renewable energy, paper, glass, plastic, leather, jewellery, silk, and engineering.

Qasim Naveed Qamar said that President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are paying close attention to the promotion of economic activities to stabilize the country’s economy and increase employment opportunities for the youth. He directed that all necessary steps be completed for the early establishment of the proposed industrial enclave.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024