‘Guns & More’ flagship store at Expo Centre inaugurated

KARACHI: Lt Gen Muhammad Chiragh Haider, HI(M) (R), Secretary of Defense Production, inaugurated “Guns & More” flagship store at Expo Center Karachi during IDEAS. POF expanded its reach in the domestic market by establishing unique flagship store, first of its own kind in Pakistan that will serve as a centre for business as well.

The store will feature a diverse and wide variety of POF products. Lt Gen Tahir Hameed Shah, HI(M), apprised Secretary MoDP about flagship store. Secretary MoDP was informed that this flagship store will also serve as a commercial hub and will offer room for new projects.

For license holders, this flagship store at DHA, Islamabad, will offer non-prohibited bore weapons, ammunition, and Shaheen Bore cartridges and hunting gear which are highly sought for in the domestic market.

