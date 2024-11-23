AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-23

PBC, SCBA condemn killing of over 40 travellers in Kurram

Terence J Sigamony Published 23 Nov, 2024 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Supreme Court Bar Association condemned the brutal attack and firing on passenger vans, killing more than 40 innocent travellers, including men, women and children in Lower Kurram Agency.

SCBA President Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta and its 27th Executive Committee said the incident is one of numerous recent incidents, wherein, civilians have been targeted and killed. Incidents such as this one is nothing less than grave security lapse, wherein, the concerned provincial government and the law enforcement agencies failed to predict and anticipate imminent perils of potential terrorist activity in the area.

They said the provincial government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is under obligation by the constitution to ensure the law and security situation instead of exhausting all its resources on petty political issues.

“Terrorism has no place in civilised societies. As a civilised nation and vibrant democratic society, it is incumbent upon us to condemn and discourage terrorism in its all forms and manifestations. Such inhumane attacks have, on the one hand, consistently targeted our security forces and, on the other hand, destroyed the peace and tranquillity of common citizens. Our nation has valiantly combated the scourge of terrorism and defeated it in the past. Need of hour demands the same resolve, once again.”

They called upon the federal as well as all the provincial governments and concerned law enforcement/state agencies to take immediate steps to ensure the security, peace, and safety of common citizens, as guaranteed by the Constitution. The entire nation stands united for a unanimous cause to eradicate this scourge of terrorism. Necessary steps must be taken to wipe out these vicious elements completely, so that no one has to endure such pain, ever again.

PBC Vice Chairman Farooq Hamid Naek expressed his grief and sorrow on this heinous and terrible incident resulted to the loss of precious lives of innocent people. He expressed his deep concern upon said incident and observed that attacks on innocent people have drastically increased day by day which shows failure of the KP Government and law enforcement agencies and demanded from the IG, KP Police and provincial government for immediate arrest of culprits of the said incident to award them exemplary punishment. He has also urged upon federal and provincial governments to provide security to every citizen and take immediate measures to stop such like incidents in future.

