AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.41%)
BOP 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.68%)
DFML 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.66%)
DGKC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.95%)
FCCL 32.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.27%)
FFBL 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.62%)
FFL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.44%)
HUBC 110.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.22%)
KEL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.86%)
KOSM 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-9.17%)
MLCF 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
NBP 63.70 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (5.66%)
OGDC 194.88 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-2.39%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.38%)
PIBTL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.79%)
PPL 155.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.38%)
PRL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.85%)
PTC 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.88%)
SEARL 78.71 Decreased By ▼ -3.73 (-4.52%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.17%)
TOMCL 33.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.61%)
TPLP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
TREET 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.93%)
TRG 58.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-4.44%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 10,450 Increased By 43.4 (0.42%)
BR30 31,209 Decreased By -504.2 (-1.59%)
KSE100 97,798 Increased By 469.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 30,481 Increased By 288.3 (0.95%)
Nov 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Azhar Ali joins PCB as head of Youth Development

BR Web Desk Published 22 Nov, 2024 04:19pm
Photo: PCB
Photo: PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former national captain Azhar Ali as the head of its Youth Development programme.

The cricket board confirmed the development in a statement on Friday.

“This role will be an extension of Azhar’s existing responsibilities, as he also serves as a member of the Men’s National Selection Committee,” the statement read.

Azhar, a celebrated figure in Pakistan cricket, began his journey at the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in 2002 before transitioning to the senior national team. Over a distinguished career spanning 2010 to 2022, he earned 97 Test and 53 ODI caps.

He captained the national side in nine Tests and 31 ODIs and was a key member of Pakistan’s historic ICC Champions Trophy-winning squad in 2017.

According to the PCB, Azhar’s responsibility in this role will be to shape the future of Pakistan cricket by designing and implementing comprehensive youth cricket strategies, and establishing robust grassroots cricket structures and talent pathways.

He will also collaborate with regional cricket associations to strengthen age-group programmes, educate emerging cricketers under the PCB’s Pathways Programme, and organise seminars and clinics to build awareness of off-field development essentials for aspiring players.

Sumair Ahmad appointed ICC Champions Trophy tournament director

The former Pakistan captain said he was excited to take this important role.

“I am honoured and excited to take on this important role. Having risen through the age-group ranks and played extensive club and domestic cricket, I understand the critical role grassroots development plays in shaping future stars,” he said.

The PCB congratulated Azhar Ali on his appointment and expressed confidence that his experience and vision will significantly contribute to the growth and success of youth cricket in Pakistan.

PCB Azhar Ali Youth development

Comments

200 characters

Azhar Ali joins PCB as head of Youth Development

Seven terrorists killed in separate operations in KP, Balochistan: ISPR

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Consortium withdraws bid to acquire majority stake in Engro Powergen Qadirpur

$25bn IT export target: PM presented comprehensive plan

Oil heads for weekly gains as Ukraine war intensifies

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax down 62% YoY in Jul-Sep

Bitcoin at record highs, sets sights on $100,000

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,500 in Pakistan

Israel army says killed five in north Gaza raid

PM’s plants conversion claim not accepted: Phasing out gas, FO could save $3bn per year: China

Read more stories