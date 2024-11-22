Azhar Ali joins PCB as head of Youth Development

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former national captain Azhar Ali as the head of its Youth Development programme.

The cricket board confirmed the development in a statement on Friday.

“This role will be an extension of Azhar’s existing responsibilities, as he also serves as a member of the Men’s National Selection Committee,” the statement read.

Azhar, a celebrated figure in Pakistan cricket, began his journey at the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in 2002 before transitioning to the senior national team. Over a distinguished career spanning 2010 to 2022, he earned 97 Test and 53 ODI caps.

He captained the national side in nine Tests and 31 ODIs and was a key member of Pakistan’s historic ICC Champions Trophy-winning squad in 2017.

According to the PCB, Azhar’s responsibility in this role will be to shape the future of Pakistan cricket by designing and implementing comprehensive youth cricket strategies, and establishing robust grassroots cricket structures and talent pathways.

He will also collaborate with regional cricket associations to strengthen age-group programmes, educate emerging cricketers under the PCB’s Pathways Programme, and organise seminars and clinics to build awareness of off-field development essentials for aspiring players.

The former Pakistan captain said he was excited to take this important role.

“I am honoured and excited to take on this important role. Having risen through the age-group ranks and played extensive club and domestic cricket, I understand the critical role grassroots development plays in shaping future stars,” he said.

The PCB congratulated Azhar Ali on his appointment and expressed confidence that his experience and vision will significantly contribute to the growth and success of youth cricket in Pakistan.