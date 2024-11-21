AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
AIRLINK 129.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.67%)
BOP 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.58%)
DCL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
DFML 41.69 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.66%)
DGKC 83.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.37%)
FCCL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.33%)
FFBL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (10%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUBC 110.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.26%)
KOSM 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.46%)
MLCF 39.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.91%)
NBP 60.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 199.66 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (2.42%)
PAEL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.41%)
PPL 157.92 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.38%)
PRL 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.87%)
SEARL 82.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.7%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
TREET 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.61%)
TRG 61.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.81%)
UNITY 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.81%)
BR100 10,400 Increased By 213 (2.09%)
BR30 31,653 Increased By 316.8 (1.01%)
KSE100 97,328 Increased By 1781.9 (1.86%)
KSE30 30,192 Increased By 614.4 (2.08%)
Sumair Ahmad appointed ICC Champions Trophy tournament director

BR Web Desk Published November 21, 2024 Updated November 21, 2024 04:28pm

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed its Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sumair Ahmad Syed as the Tournament Director for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place in Pakistan.

The board announced the development in a statement on Thursday.

Commenting on this appointment, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged Sumair as an “exceptionally organised professional with a wealth of administrative expertise”.

“I am confident he will deliver an unforgettable event for players, officials and fans alike,” Naqvi said.

The PCB chief said that the Champions Trophy will showcase Pakistan’s ability to host world-class cricketing events.

“This tournament marks a historic milestone as the biggest sporting event in Pakistan’s recent history. With Sumair leading the way, the global cricket community can rest assured that the event will meet the highest standards of excellence synonymous with Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, Sumair, who recently assumed charge as PCB’s COO, thanked Naqvi for trusting him with the responsibility.

“I am deeply honoured and excited to take on this significant responsibility for a tournament that holds immense importance for the Pakistan Cricket Board, our fans and our supporters,” he said.

Sumair noted that preparations for the mega tournament are already well underway, with stadium upgrades nearing completion and crucial discussions ongoing with the ICC.

“Our experienced events team, which has successfully planned and executed nine multi-team HBL Pakistan Super Leagues, including the last five in Pakistan, will play a vital role in ensuring the tournament’s success.

“I am committed to working closely with them as well as the International Cricket Council, leaving no stone unturned to exceed the benchmarks set by previous ICC Champions Trophy editions.”

