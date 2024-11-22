Australia to mark 10-year anniversary of Hughes’ death

MELBOURNE: Cricket stadiums will fly flags at half-mast and players will wear black armbands as Australia marks the 10-year anniversary of former Test opener Phillip Hughes’ death.

Saturday’s Sheffield Shield round marks the start of two weeks of commemorations for Hughes, who died days before his 26th birthday in 2014 after being struck by a ball when batting for New South Wales in a domestic match.

Players will wear black armbands in all the Shield matches, with a moment’s silence to be observed before play on day four, Australian Associated Press reported on Friday.

Cricket Australia (CA) officials have earmarked the second Test between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval to celebrate Hughes with the national team.

The match’s Dec. 6 start date is almost 10 years to the day since Test cricket resumed in Australia following Hughes’ death.

CA said it had produced a documentary in conjunction with Hughes’ family to mark the occasion, which will be broadcast before play at Adelaide Oval.

“We understand this will be a time of reflection for the many people who knew and admired Phillip Hughes,” CA boss Nick Hockley said.

Australia bowl India out for 150 at tea on day one of first Test

“We wanted to ensure that the Hughes family, particularly, were comfortable with any commemorations and that we celebrate Phillip’s life and incredible achievements appropriately.”

Hughes’ death rocked world cricket and plunged the local game into mourning.

The son of a banana farmer from Macksville in New South Wales state, Hughes played 26 Tests, 25 ODIs and a single T20I.