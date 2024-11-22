AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
World

Donald Trump picks Pam Bondi for US Attorney General after Gaetz withdraws

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2024 10:26am
U.S. President Donald Trump makes a point about gun safety in schools while Attorney General Pam Bondi (R-FL) listens during a meeting with local and state officials about improving school safety at the White House in Washington, U.S. Photo: Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump makes a point about gun safety in schools while Attorney General Pam Bondi (R-FL) listens during a meeting with local and state officials about improving school safety at the White House in Washington, U.S. Photo: Reuters

US President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday nominated former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to be Attorney General of the United States, moving swiftly to replace former nominee Matt Gaetz after the embattled former congressman withdrew from consideration.

Gaetz, who faced opposition from Senate Republicans, was the subject of a House Ethics Committee probe into allegations of having sex with an underage 17-year-old girl.

He has denied wrongdoing. Bondi served as the top law enforcement officer of the country’s third most populous state from 2011 to 2019.

She served on Trump’s Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission during his first administration. Her resume contrasts with that of Gaetz, who has little of the traditional experience expected of an attorney general.

Bondi would likely face less opposition from senators involved in the confirmation process. Trump announced his pick of Bondi on social media, praising her for her prosecutorial experience and saying she was tough on crime as Florida’s first female attorney general.

US Rep. Kinzinger calls on fellow Republican Gaetz to resign

Trump, who was elected on Nov. 5 despite being the subject of multiple criminal investigations from US and state prosecutors, including a felony conviction in the state of New York, said Bondi would end the politicization of federal prosecutions.

“For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans - Not anymore,” Trump said.

“Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fight Crime, and Making America Safe Again.”

