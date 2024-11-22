AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
Iran president visits Sistan-Baluchistan

AFP Published 22 Nov, 2024 03:03am

TEHRAN: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in the restive southeast of Iran on Thursday for a visit to Sistan-Baluchistan province, state media reported, nearly a month after one of the deadliest ever attacks in the region.

Sistan-Baluchistan, located some 1,200 kilometres (745 miles) from the capital Tehran, shares a long border with Pakistan and Afghanistan and has experienced recurring clashes between Iranian security forces and rebels from the Baluch minority, radical Sunni groups and drug traffickers.

On October 26, ten police officers were killed in what the authorities described as a “terrorist” attack.

Pezeshkian arrived at the airport in the regional capital Zahedan for a one-day visit during which he was set to meet the families of the dead police officers, state television reported.

The Iranian president is also scheduled to visit the Chabahar Free Trade-Industrial Zone, a major project aimed at developing southern Iran.

