Rangers to be deployed in Pindi, Attock and Jhelum

LAHORE: To maintain law and order situation in three districts, the Punjab government has requisitioned services of Pakistan Rangers in Rawalpindi, Attock and Jhelum.

According to the letter sent to the Federal Ministry of Interior by the Punjab Home department, it has been recommended to deploy two wings of Rangers in Rawalpindi and Attock and one company of Rangers in Jhelum. The sources said that Rangers will be deployed in Rawalpindi and Attock from today till the request of de-requisition.

However, it has been recommended to deploy Rangers in Jhelum from November 22 to 27. The decision to deploy Rangers in Rawalpindi, Attock and Jhelum was taken on the recommendation of district administration, said the spokesperson. The Home Department has sent an official request letter to the Federal Ministry of Interior for the services of Rangers.

