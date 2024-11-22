UNODC Pakistan delegation meets Minister

LAHORE: A delegation from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Pakistan, comprising Syed Arslan Malik and Fatima Raza, along with Shahid Rehmat, Executive Director of the Youth Development Foundation, held a meeting with Ramesh Singh Arora, Minister for Minorities Affairs, and Ali Bahadur Qazi, Secretary of Human Rights and Minority Affairs, Government of Punjab.

The meeting was held to discuss UNODC ongoing projects in Punjab and explore opportunities for collaboration with the provincial minority department to further strengthen initiatives for the welfare and development of minority communities.

The meeting primarily focused on UNODC efforts in the region, especially those aimed at promoting minority rights, social inclusion, and sustainable development. The delegation emphasized the need for aligning the ongoing projects with the Punjab government's long-term strategies for supporting marginalized and minority communities.

One of the key proposals discussed was the launch of a pilot project for the upgradation of the Misaaq Center, a community-based initiative aimed at empowering minorities. The delegation proposed that this centre be developed into a model of excellence for minority education, skill development, and social services.

Minister Ramesh Singh Arora praised the UNODC delegation efforts and commitment to enhancing the welfare of minorities in Punjab. He acknowledged the significance of such collaborations in strengthening the rights and opportunities available to minority communities. Minister Arora also recommended that the proposed pilot project for the Misaaq Centre be launched in one of Punjab districts to serve as a starting point for scaling similar projects across the region.

The minister further stated that hopefully UNODC partnership with the provincial government of Punjab and reaffirms the shared commitment to promoting human rights, social justice, and sustainable development for all citizens while the discussion also included the need for further joint initiatives focusing on the social, educational, and economic upliftment of minority communities, in line with both provincial and national priorities. Both parties agreed that strengthening such partnerships is essential for creating an inclusive environment and ensuring equal opportunities for all citizens, regardless of their background.

