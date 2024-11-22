Punjab schools: CM vows to establish revolving funds

LAHORE: While agreeing with a proposal to establish revolving funds for the construction and maintenance of schools, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her resolve to improve the standard of public sector schools at par with private schools.

“Construct 5000 new classrooms in schools under Public Schools Reorganization Programme (PSRP),” the CM said while chairing a special meeting of the School Education Department to review its various projects and their related issues. She added, “Modern labs will be established to increase learning capacity of students.”

The Chief Minister reviewed a proposal to launch a mobile bus library project in government schools in order to promote study culture among students.” She added, “Uniforms should be properly enforced in government schools.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was presented by the authorities concerned a report on the ongoing school meal programme in three districts of South Punjab. She directed the relevant authorities to establish a formal learning centre for out-of-school children in Punjab.

The Chief Minister was briefed, “More than 13.2 million milk packs have been distributed in 3527 schools under the school meal programme.” She was apprised, “Enrolment of more than 38,000 new students has also been completed since the start of the programme. A daily report on the provision of milk packs to students is presented on the dashboard. After the introduction of the school meal programme, children are also tested for calcium.”

The Chief Minister was briefed, “34% increase in schools enrolment has been observed under the Public School Reorganization Programme. More than 121,000 new students have been enrolled in 5,675 schools of the province.” She was apprised, “Special Mentoring Unit has confirmed 60% of the new admissions.”

She was updated, “164% increase in the attendance of teachers in schools has also been observed after the start of public school reorganization programme.” She was briefed, “07 training sessions for the teachers in each divisional headquarter have been completed under PSRP Phase-I.”

The CM was apprised, “Teachers will teach children in remote villages through smart class technology. Children will be taught through smart board connected with solar technology. The number of out-of-school children is highest in the suburban areas of cities. 95% of parents of out-of-school children want to teach their children.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif appreciated the efforts of Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and his team for the success of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s school meal programme and other initiatives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024