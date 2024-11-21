AGL 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
Relaxed Bumrah enjoying responsibility of India captaincy

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2024
PERTH: India’s Jasprit Bumrah has always enjoyed being thrust into difficult situations so after being handed the captaincy for the opener of a five-Test series against Australia the pace spearhead has seized the opportunity with both hands.

Bumrah was elevated to the role of vice-captain before India’s recent 3-0 home series defeat by New Zealand and will take the reins in Perth with Rohit Sharma on leave after the birth of his second child.

Described by the regular skipper as a valuable cog in India’s leadership group thanks to his understanding of the game, a relaxed Bumrah said on Thursday he hoped to bring his own style to the job.

“I love responsibility. I’ve wanted to do the tough job since I was a child,” the 30-year-old told reporters on the eve of the Test.

“So you always want to be in the thick of things. You want to be thrown into tough scenarios. “This is one of them as well. This adds a new challenge to me. I always want to add more, even when Rohit is there, or when Virat (Kohli) was there.

“You can’t copy anyone. Both of them are very successful, and have gotten a lot of results … I go with my instincts and that’s how I’ve always played my cricket.”

Australia skipper Cummins eyes elusive series win against India

Rohit is expected to reclaim the captaincy ahead of the second Test. Pace bowling captains are rare in the modern game but Bumrah said his opposite number Pat Cummins had excelled in the role.

“Pat has done a phenomenal job. He’s got a lot of success. So there are lot of models that you could follow,” he added.

“You could take inspiration from the past as well. A lot of players have done really well for India, including Kapil Dev.

“Hopefully (it’s the) start of a new tradition and many more players will follow.” Bumrah said the team had already shook off the disappointment of their New Zealand defeat and were approaching the series with a fresh mindset.

“We always believe and have confidence in our side whenever we play and whatever the situation might be. So yes, in terms of preparation, we are in a very good place,” he added.

“Then now it’s all about being mentally switched on, and we are looking to do that. Hopefully things will fall in place.” India, who also play Tests in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, have won their last four series against Australia home and away.

