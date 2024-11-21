AGL 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
Business & Finance

BOJ Ueda says will ‘seriously’ take into account FX impact on economy, prices

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2024 11:28am

TOKYO: Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday the central bank will “seriously” take into account foreign exchange-rate moves in compiling its economic and price forecasts.

On monetary policy, Ueda reiterated that the BOJ will reach a decision “meeting by meeting” on the basis of information that becomes available.

There is still a month to go until the BOJ’s next policy meeting in December, he noted, adding that there will be more information to digest by then.

Bank of Japan leaves key interest rate unchanged

The weak yen - which had pushed up import costs and inflation - was among the factors that led to the BOJ’s decision to raise interest rates in July.

“We do seriously take into account exchange-rate movements in forming our economic and inflation outlook including the question of what’s causing the exchange-rate changes that are taking place at the moment,” Ueda said.

