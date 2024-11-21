Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to hold 13th session of JIC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Kazakhstan agreed to hold 13th session of Joint Intergovernmental Commission (JIC) in Islamabad and Karachi in January 2025.

In a significant step toward furthering bilateral relations, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, Alibek Bakayev, met with Federal Secretary for Economic Affairs, Dr Kazim Niaz.

The meeting underscored the growing partnership between the two nations, focused on advancing cooperation through the Pakistan-Kazakhstan JIC. Both sides agreed to hold the 13th Session of the JIC in Islamabad and Karachi in January 2025.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to prioritise the transport and communication sector.

Bakayev informed that Kazakhstan is keen to benefit from Pakistan’s vast infrastructure network, including its seaports and road links. The secretary assured complete support to Kazakhstan in enhancing connectivity, under the upcoming JIC.

Both sides agreed to hold Joint Working Group meetings on trade and investment, agriculture, and ICT ahead of the JIC session to ensure streamlined decision-making during the high-level meeting.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to deepening bilateral relations.

Both Secretary Dr Niaz and Deputy Foreign Minister Bakayev expressed their determination to explore new areas of cooperation and further strengthen the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024