Lack of VPN clarity: WISPAP demands unified digital governance framework

ISLAMABAD: The lack of clarity and coordination among various ministries regarding Virtual Private Network (VPN) policies highlights the need for a unified digital governance framework.

This was stated by Shahzad Arshad, chairman Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP), while talking to Business Recorder, here on Wednesday.

He further said that policies must be consistent, lawful, and aligned with global best practices to foster trust among stakeholders.

“As WISPAP, I wish to address the recent discourse surrounding VPNs and their usage within Pakistan”, Arshad, adding that VPN technology serves as a dual-purpose tool in today’s interconnected world.

While it undeniably holds the potential for misuse, its primary applications have been to ensure privacy, enable secure communication, and allow access to essential online resources for professionals, businesses, and individuals alike.

Such tools are foundational to economic growth, innovation, and the preservation of digital freedoms, particularly in globalised economies where secure communication is paramount. From a regulatory perspective, it is crucial to distinguish between the means and the ends. Any technological tool—be it a VPN or otherwise—is neutral in nature, he added.

He further said it was the intent of its usage that determines whether it aligns with ethical and legal standards. Regulatory measures should focus on deterring and penalising harmful activities without hindering legitimate use cases that drive progress and safeguard data integrity.

WISPAP strongly supports measures to ensure the responsible use of all technologies in adherence to national laws and societal values.

However, this should be done in a manner that does not compromise the fundamental principles of equitable access to knowledge, commerce, and security.

It is essential to recognize that blanket restrictions or sweeping narratives around tools like VPNs risk alienating segments of society, particularly those who rely on these tools for entirely legitimate purposes, such as IT exports, financial transactions, and academic research, he added.

As a community of stakeholders in Pakistan’s internet ecosystem, we advocate for an approach that balances the ethical imperatives of society with the technical realities of our digital era.

A collaborative effort involving regulators, service providers, and societal representatives can ensure a future where the internet remains a productive and secure platform for all.”This statement underscores our commitment to fostering a regulated yet enabling digital landscape while respecting societal values and legal frameworks.

At WISPAP, we are open to dialogue and collaboration with all concerned parties to achieve these shared goals”, he added.

