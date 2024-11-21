AGL 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
AIRLINK 131.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.25%)
BOP 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
CNERGY 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DCL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.27%)
DFML 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
DGKC 84.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.68%)
FCCL 32.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
FFBL 69.30 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.01%)
FFL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
HUBC 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
KOSM 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.45%)
MLCF 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.56%)
NBP 60.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.76%)
OGDC 194.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.23%)
PAEL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
PPL 155.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.42%)
PRL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.86%)
PTC 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.02%)
SEARL 82.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.98%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
TOMCL 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.13%)
TPLP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
TREET 17.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.41%)
TRG 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.36%)
UNITY 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 10,199 Increased By 12.5 (0.12%)
BR30 31,265 Decreased By -71 (-0.23%)
KSE100 95,685 Increased By 138.7 (0.15%)
KSE30 29,607 Increased By 28.7 (0.1%)
Nov 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-21

NBP partners with 1LINK, Mastercard on co-badged debit card issuance

Press Release Published 21 Nov, 2024 08:19am

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), one of the largest issuers of debit cards in the country, has become the first commercial bank in Pakistan signed a co-badging agreement with 1LINK and Mastercard. The signing ceremony was held at NBP’s headquarters and marked a significant milestone in advancing digital payment solutions across Pakistan.

The agreement was formally signed by Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President NBP, and Najeeb Agrawalla, CEO of 1LINK, in the presence of Arslan Khan, Country Manager Mastercard. Senior officials in attendance included Adnan Nasir, SEVP & CDO, NBP; Faisal Topra, SEVP & Group Chief RBG (A), NBP; Fouad Farrukh, SEVP & Group Chief AIBG; Amin Manji, SEVP & CTO NBP; Amyn Sajwani, Regional Sales Manager Thales BPS; Shahzad Shahid, CEO TPS and Fahad Mahmood, CEO Decagone Pvt Ltd.

Speaking on the occasion, Rehmat Ali Hasnie talked about the strategic importance of the partnership, “This partnership marks a significant milestone in offering our customers secure, world-class payment solutions. With Mastercard co-badge debit cards, we aim to enhance digital payments acceptance with seamless digital banking experiences across the globe.”

This collaboration aims to leverage Mastercard’s cutting-edge technology, enabling NBP to offer world-class payment solutions and empower customers with greater financial freedom and accessibility.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

1LINK NBP National Bank of Pakistan Mastercard debit card

Comments

200 characters

NBP partners with 1LINK, Mastercard on co-badged debit card issuance

NJHPP shutdown, Kanupp debt re-profiling: Consumers deprived of Rs60bn benefit: Nepra

Q1FY25: PD claims Discos’ losses drop 22pc

Un-registered rich people: FBR finalises plan to take action

EV policy draft finalised: minister

State to protect country’s digital frontiers: COAS

There has been no ‘deal’ at all, claims PTI founder

SC says high courts do not have suo motu jurisdiction

Friendly nations: COAS visits IDEAS-2024, commends participation

‘Trial of civilians by military courts’: Body to approach JCP for one member for constitutional bench

Aligning GSP+ programme with 5Es framework: Planning minister proposes a multi-pronged strategy

Read more stories