NBP partners with 1LINK, Mastercard on co-badged debit card issuance

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), one of the largest issuers of debit cards in the country, has become the first commercial bank in Pakistan signed a co-badging agreement with 1LINK and Mastercard. The signing ceremony was held at NBP’s headquarters and marked a significant milestone in advancing digital payment solutions across Pakistan.

The agreement was formally signed by Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President NBP, and Najeeb Agrawalla, CEO of 1LINK, in the presence of Arslan Khan, Country Manager Mastercard. Senior officials in attendance included Adnan Nasir, SEVP & CDO, NBP; Faisal Topra, SEVP & Group Chief RBG (A), NBP; Fouad Farrukh, SEVP & Group Chief AIBG; Amin Manji, SEVP & CTO NBP; Amyn Sajwani, Regional Sales Manager Thales BPS; Shahzad Shahid, CEO TPS and Fahad Mahmood, CEO Decagone Pvt Ltd.

Speaking on the occasion, Rehmat Ali Hasnie talked about the strategic importance of the partnership, “This partnership marks a significant milestone in offering our customers secure, world-class payment solutions. With Mastercard co-badge debit cards, we aim to enhance digital payments acceptance with seamless digital banking experiences across the globe.”

This collaboration aims to leverage Mastercard’s cutting-edge technology, enabling NBP to offer world-class payment solutions and empower customers with greater financial freedom and accessibility.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024