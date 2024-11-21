Rs1.2bn citrus rehabilitation programme launched

LAHORE: The Punjab government has launched a mega programme worth Rs1.2 billion for citrus rehabilitation in the province by establishing a Citrus Research Institute in Toba Tek Singh and a Citrus Research Center in Layyah.

These initiatives aim not only to establish certified citrus nurseries and new orchards but also to boost citrus production and exports, thereby strengthening the national economy.

Under the vision of Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the mega programme is being implemented to promote citrus production and exports. Pakistan earns approximately US$185 million annually through citrus exports, which can be significantly increased.

Punjab Agriculture and Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani held a review meeting of the project in which he was informed that the three-year Citrus Rehabilitation Programme focuses on using modern agricultural technologies to produce certified citrus plants and provide technical guidance to farmers. Gardeners will be provided with the best possible resources to enhance citrus production. It was highlighted that climate change has adversely impacted citrus production in Punjab.

The Provincial Minister directed the formulation of a comprehensive strategy to reduce post-harvest losses in citrus. He further stated that funds are being allocated to enhance the functionality of the Citrus Research Institute in Sargodha. This includes introducing improved seed varieties and new techniques to increase productivity. Special attention is also being given to standardizing citrus processing and packaging to meet global benchmarks.

Secretary Agriculture, Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, emphasized that ensuring the availability of high-quality and cost-effective citrus plants are a priority. Additionally, preventive measures are being taken to control diseases in citrus orchards to maximize yields. The Punjab government, in collaboration with various private institutions, is striving to establish modern citrus orchards and processing units, which will provide technical assistance to farmers and improve the quality and production of citrus fruits. On this occasion, the Minister instructed that a consultative session with all citrus stakeholders be convened promptly.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Agriculture Agha Nabeel Akhtar, Additional Secretary Agriculture Planning Captain Waqas Rasheed (R), Director Generals of Agriculture Sajid Rehman and others.

