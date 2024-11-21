AGL 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-21

Body discusses police accountability, legislative improvements

Recorder Report Published 21 Nov, 2024 05:51am

LAHORE: A significant meeting of the Standing Committee on Law Reforms and Delegated Legislation, chaired by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, was held in the Punjab Assembly, discussions focused on police accountability, oversight mechanisms, and modernizing the legislative process.

Committee members unanimously expressed concern over the non-establishment of Public Safety and Complaints Commissions at the provincial and district levels. These commissions are a legal requirement under the Police Order 2002, yet 22 years have passed without implementation. The commissions are crucial for curbing police corruption, ensuring transparency, and protecting citizens’ rights.

The committee directed the government to establish a Provincial Public Safety and Complaints Commission within two weeks. The government assured the committee that amendments would be introduced in the Police Order 2002 to resolve obstacles in forming district-level commissions.

On this occasion, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan stated, “In a democracy, elected representatives and ministers are accountable to the public, not departmental secretaries. Ministers must have full authority to effectively oversee their departments. The Assembly is committed to empowering elected representatives through reforms.”

He further emphasized, “The establishment of Public Safety and Complaints Commissions is not only a legal obligation but also a democratic necessity to ensure transparency and restore public confidence in law enforcement agencies.”

A sub-committee, headed by MPA Amjad Ali Javed, was also formed during the meeting. This sub-committee will oversee the establishment of the provincial commission and identify barriers hindering the activation of district commissions.

The committee members reiterated that in a democracy, public representatives, especially ministers, are directly accountable to the people and must have complete authority over their respective departments.

The meeting was attended by legal experts, policymakers, and observers. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan appreciated the role of diverse opinions in shaping governance reforms.

During the session, the Speaker reiterated the Assembly’s commitment to reforms, highlighting the importance of police accountability and legislative improvements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan police accountability

