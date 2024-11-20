AGL 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
AIRLINK 131.73 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.87%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.66%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.2%)
DFML 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
DGKC 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.94%)
FCCL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2%)
FFBL 68.61 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (3.13%)
FFL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
HUBC 111.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.07%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.19%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (10.73%)
MLCF 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.6%)
NBP 60.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.36%)
OGDC 194.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.27%)
PAEL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.09%)
PPL 155.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
PRL 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.52%)
PTC 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.4%)
SEARL 83.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.44%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.18%)
TOMCL 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.95%)
TPLP 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.45%)
TREET 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 62.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.65%)
UNITY 27.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 10,187 Increased By 2.5 (0.02%)
BR30 31,336 Decreased By -66.4 (-0.21%)
KSE100 95,546 Decreased By -310.2 (-0.32%)
KSE30 29,578 Decreased By -104.7 (-0.35%)
Nov 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Gaza civil defence says 17 killed in Israeli strikes

AFP Published 20 Nov, 2024 03:46pm

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s civil defence agency said on Wednesday that at least 17 people, including a baby, were killed in Israeli air strikes on the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

The Israeli military said one of its soldiers was killed and another seriously wounded during combat in the north of the Gaza Strip.

The baby was killed in nighttime shelling of the Nuseirat refugee camp, civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said, adding a shell killed two other people west of the camp in central Gaza.

A drone strike killed two people, including a 15-year-old girl, at a school-turned-shelter for displaced people in the northern city of Beit Lahia, he said.

Since early October, the Israeli army has been waging an operation in Gaza’s far north that it says is aimed at preventing Palestinian group Hamas from regrouping.

Israeli strike kills 28 people sheltering in a school in central Gaza

The military campaign has forced at least 100,000 people to flee for Gaza City and nearby areas, said Louise Wateridge, spokeswoman for the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA.

In Jabalia, also in Gaza’s far north, emergency workers on Wednesday recovered the bodies of seven people from under the rubble of a house hit by an air strike the night before, Bassal said.

In southern Gaza, a person was killed when a group of Palestinians was targeted near another school in the city of Rafah on Wednesday, he said.

Strikes on a residential building in Gaza City killed two people, Bassal said, while a first responder from the agency was killed while trying to evacuate wounded people in the same area.

In the city’s Zeitun neighbourhood, an air strike killed another person and wounded several others, Bassal added.

The war in Gaza began after Hamas’s unprecedented October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which resulted in 1,206 deaths, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign has killed nearly 44,000 people in Gaza, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry, which the UN considers reliable.

MENA Gaza Hamas Israeli military Gaza City Hamas attack Israeli airstrikes UNRWA Gaza genocide Gaza truce talks UN Palestinian refugee agency Gaza city of Rafah Mahmud Bassal Beit Lahia

Comments

200 characters

Gaza civil defence says 17 killed in Israeli strikes

US says ‘dedicated to enhancing Pakistan’s civilian, military capabilities’ amid terror attacks

Suicide blast martyrs 12 security personnel in Bannu District, says ISPR

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Proft-taking weighs on PSX, KSE-100 down over 300 points

UN to vote again on Gaza ceasefire, US plans unclear

Expanding renewables: Kohat Cement installs 5.34 MW solar power plant

Oil little changed as market weighs mixed drivers

IBEX Limited buys back 3.56mn shares from TRGI in $70mn deal

Govt vows export-led growth

Read more stories