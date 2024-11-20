AGL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Xi Jinping asks Germany’s Scholz to help resolve issue of EU tariffs on Chinese EVs

Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2024 12:19pm
China’s President Xi Jinping meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 19, 2024. Photo: Reuters
China’s President Xi Jinping meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 19, 2024. Photo: Reuters

RIO DE JANEIRO: Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday he hoped Germany could help the EU and China to resolve the issue of tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles as soon as possible, state television CCTV reported.

In talks on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Xi said China was ready to work with Germany to “consolidate” an overall strategic partnership, before raising the issue of EU tariffs on Chinese-made EVs, which has increased the prospects of a trade war between Beijing and the bloc.

“The EU’s tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles are drawing attention around the world, and China always insists on resolving differences through dialogue and consultation.

It is hoped that Germany will continue to play an important role in this regard,“ Xi said, according to a summary by Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

A German government spokesperson said in a statement that Scholz’s meeting with Xi had lasted 30 minutes and that the chancellor had addressed geopolitical issues including the war in Ukraine and the Middle East.

UK PM Starmer to meet China’s Xi at G20 summit in Brazil

“In particular, he warned of (the dangers of) escalation due to the deployment of North Korean troops, the statement said, referring to what the US says is the deployment of 11,000 North Korean troops to fight for Russia against Ukraine.

Scholz also told Xi his recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on ending the war in Ukraine had proven “sobering”, the German statement added.

Xi is on a South America tour that began with his participation at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Lima, where he inaugurated a Chinese-funded Pacific port.

After the conclusion of the G20 summit on Tuesday he will embark on a state visit to Brasilia, where he is expected to meet with Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and sign several cooperation agreements.

