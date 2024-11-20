AGL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
AIRLINK 134.21 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (3.79%)
BOP 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.45%)
DCL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.09%)
DFML 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
DGKC 84.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.21%)
FCCL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.82%)
FFBL 68.15 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.43%)
FFL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.83%)
HUBC 110.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.91%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.58%)
MLCF 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.45%)
NBP 60.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.28%)
OGDC 195.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.08%)
PAEL 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
PPL 156.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.12%)
PRL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.45%)
PTC 18.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.97%)
SEARL 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.88%)
TELE 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.3%)
TOMCL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TPLP 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.36%)
TREET 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.25%)
TRG 63.89 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.64%)
UNITY 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 10,158 Decreased By -25.8 (-0.25%)
BR30 31,229 Decreased By -173.8 (-0.55%)
KSE100 95,720 Decreased By -136.7 (-0.14%)
KSE30 29,599 Decreased By -83.5 (-0.28%)
Nov 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Japanese manicurist takes on plastic pollution, one nail at a time

Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2024 11:15am
Japanese manicurist Naomi Arimoto presses a false nail with a decorative nail tip using plastic waste which she collected from the beach, onto a thumb of a customer at her nail salon in Chigasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture. Photo: Reuters
Japanese manicurist Naomi Arimoto presses a false nail with a decorative nail tip using plastic waste which she collected from the beach, onto a thumb of a customer at her nail salon in Chigasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture. Photo: Reuters

CHIGASAKI: Before global leaders take the problem of plastic pollution into their hands this month, Japanese manicurist Naomi Arimoto is putting it into her fingernails.

At the beach near her home south of Tokyo, Arimoto carefully sifts sand for tiny bits of plastic that she can mould into decorative tips to put on the false nails at her salon.

She came up with the idea after taking part in community cleanups along the coast.

Japanese manicurist Naomi Arimoto collects plastic waste from the sand at a beach in Chigasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. Photo: Reuters
Japanese manicurist Naomi Arimoto collects plastic waste from the sand at a beach in Chigasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. Photo: Reuters

“I became aware of environmental issues the moment I saw with my own eyes just how much plastic waste was in the ocean,” 42-year-old Arimoto said.

“I thought it was horrifying.” An estimated 20 million tonnes of plastic waste is dumped into the environment each year, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

A United Nations summit in Busan, South Korea, starting on Nov. 25 aims to craft a landmark treaty that would set global caps on plastic production.

The United States, one of the world’s biggest plastic makers, signalled in August it would support a global treaty, a shift that environmental watchdog Greenpeace called a “watershed moment” in the fight against plastic pollution.

Arimoto opened a nail salon in her home in 2018 after a spinal condition forced her to give up her career as a social worker, and she’s been using Umigomi, or “sea trash,” to make nail art since 2021.

To gather the raw materials, she uses a custom wheelchair to scour the nearby beach every month to gather microplastics that other cleaners might miss.

Produced by Jennifer Lawrence, Malala: phone documentary details Afghan women’s struggle under Taliban

To turn sea trash into treasure, Arimoto starts by rinsing the plastic in fresh water and then sorting it by colour.

She cuts the plastic into smaller pieces and places them into a metal ring before melting the plastic to form a colourful disc that can be attached to the artificial nails. Prices for a set start at 12,760 yen ($82.52).

A false nail with a decorative nail tip using plastic waste which Japanese manicurist Naomi Arimoto collected from the beach, is pictured at her nail salon in Chigasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture. Photo: Reuters
A false nail with a decorative nail tip using plastic waste which Japanese manicurist Naomi Arimoto collected from the beach, is pictured at her nail salon in Chigasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture. Photo: Reuters

“I know there are other things made of recycled materials, like toilet paper and other daily necessities, but I had no idea you could have nails too, that was a surprise,” said salon customer Kyoko Kurokawa, 57.

Arimoto acknowledges that her nail art is a drop in an ocean of plastic pollution, but says raising consciousness of the problem is a step to towards working together for a solution.

“I hope that by putting these in front of people’s eyes, on their fingertips, they’ll enjoy fashion while also becoming more aware of environmental issues,” she said.

plastic pollution Kyoko Kurokawa Japanese manicurist Naomi Arimoto japan nail art

Comments

200 characters

Japanese manicurist takes on plastic pollution, one nail at a time

Suicide blast martyrs 12 security personnel in Bannu District, says ISPR

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Proft-taking weighs on PSX, KSE-100 down nearly 350 points

UN to vote again on Gaza ceasefire, US plans unclear

Expanding renewables: Kohat Cement installs 5.34 MW solar power plant

Oil little changed as market weighs mixed drivers

IBEX Limited buys back 3.56mn shares from TRGI in $70mn deal

Govt vows export-led growth

Govt aims to lower tax rates for formal sectors: MoS

Schlumberger selected for tight gas evaluation study

Read more stories