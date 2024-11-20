AGL 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
AIRLINK 131.73 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.87%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.66%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.2%)
DFML 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
DGKC 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.94%)
FCCL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2%)
FFBL 68.61 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (3.13%)
FFL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
HUBC 111.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.07%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.19%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (10.73%)
MLCF 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.6%)
NBP 60.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.36%)
OGDC 194.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.27%)
PAEL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.09%)
PPL 155.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
PRL 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.52%)
PTC 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.4%)
SEARL 83.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.44%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.18%)
TOMCL 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.95%)
TPLP 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.45%)
TREET 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 62.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.65%)
UNITY 27.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 10,187 Increased By 2.5 (0.02%)
BR30 31,336 Decreased By -66.4 (-0.21%)
KSE100 95,546 Decreased By -310.2 (-0.32%)
KSE30 29,578 Decreased By -104.7 (-0.35%)
Nov 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices climb as market weighs Ukraine war escalation

Reuters Published November 20, 2024 Updated November 20, 2024 06:30pm

LONDON: Oil edged higher on Wednesday as concerns about escalating hostilities in the Ukraine war potentially disrupting oil supply from Russia outweighed data showing rising U.S. crude stocks.

Brent crude futures for January were up 49 cents, or 0.7%, to $73.80 a barrel at 1313 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for December, due to expire on Wednesday, were up 71 cents, or 1%, to $70.10, while the more active WTI contract for January was up 56 cents, or 0.8%, at $69.80.

The escalating war between major oil producer Russia and Ukraine has kept a floor under the market this week.

Oil steadies as Sverdrup field restart counters geopolitical concerns

“We may expect (Brent) oil prices to stay supported above the $70 level for now, as market participants continue to monitor the geopolitical developments,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

On Tuesday, Ukraine used U.S. ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory for the first time, Moscow said, while Russian President Vladimir Putin lowered the bar for a possible nuclear attack.

“The price action in the oil market has been relatively uneventful post-U.S. election, with some pick-up in the past couple of days due to a temporary production outage in the North Sea and a further escalation in the nature of the confrontation in Ukraine,” said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of research at Onyx Capital Group.

Norway’s Equinor on Wednesday said it restored full output capacity at the Johan Sverdrup oilfield in the North Sea following a power outage. Equinor last month said the field was producing at peak capacity of around 755,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed).

On the demand side, U.S. crude oil stocks rose by 4.75 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 15, market sources said on Tuesday, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

That was a bigger build than the 100,000-barrel increase analysts polled by Reuters were expecting.

Gasoline inventories, however, fell by 2.48 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for a 900,000-barrel increase.

Distillate stocks also fell, shedding 688,000 barrels last week, the sources said.

Official government data is due later on Wednesday.

“If we get a confirmation of the API’s preliminary crude stock build figure, the market is likely to retrace lower to the levels seen at the start of the week,” Onyx Capital’s Tchilinguirian said.

Oil prices Oil WTI Brent crude oil WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices climb as market weighs Ukraine war escalation

US says ‘dedicated to enhancing Pakistan’s civilian, military capabilities’ amid terror attacks

Suicide blast martyrs 12 security personnel in Bannu District, says ISPR

Interior Ministry approves deployment of Rangers, FC in Islamabad ahead of PTI protest

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Proft-taking weighs on PSX, KSE-100 closes lower by 310 points

US shuts Kyiv embassy due to ‘potential significant air attack’

Transfer of Chinese industries to Pakistan: Ahsan directs officials to identify sites for Model SEZs

US will veto UN Security Council resolution on Gaza war in its current form, says official

Expanding renewables: Kohat Cement installs 5.34 MW solar power plant

Read more stories