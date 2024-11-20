AGL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.92%)
AIRLINK 135.10 Increased By ▲ 5.79 (4.48%)
BOP 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
DCL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.32%)
DFML 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.85%)
DGKC 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
FCCL 33.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
FFBL 69.00 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (3.71%)
FFL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
HUBC 110.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
KEL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.39%)
KOSM 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.58%)
MLCF 40.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
NBP 61.35 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.39%)
OGDC 197.84 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.21%)
PAEL 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.44%)
PIBTL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PPL 159.15 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (2.14%)
PRL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
PTC 18.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.86%)
SEARL 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.59%)
TELE 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.47%)
TOMCL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.89%)
TPLP 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
TREET 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.13%)
TRG 65.75 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (4.6%)
UNITY 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.44%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 10,308 Increased By 124.1 (1.22%)
BR30 31,803 Increased By 400.2 (1.27%)
KSE100 96,682 Increased By 825.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 29,922 Increased By 239 (0.81%)
Nov 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-20

Oil steadies as Sverdrup field restart counters geopolitical concerns

Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2024 07:49am

NEW YORK: Oil prices steadied on Tuesday as Norway’s Johan Sverdrup oilfield restarted production while there were reports of Iran offering to cap its uranium stockpile, factors that offset investor concerns about escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Brent crude futures fell 0.1%, or 5 cents, to $73.25 per barrel by 12:11 p.m. EST (1711 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 0.1%, or 5 cents, to $69.21 per barrel.

Equinor resumed partial production from the Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea, Western Europe’s largest oilfield, the day after a power outage there helped lift oil prices by over 3%.

“I guess the partial restart of the Sverdrup field is the driver of the setback, as well as a slightly stronger US dollar,” said Giovanni Staunovo, analyst at UBS.

The dollar edged up to within striking distance of its one-year high. A strong dollar makes commodities such as oil more expensive for other currency holders and tends to weigh on prices.

Oil prices also came under pressure after confidential reports by the UN nuclear watchdog, seen by Reuters, said Iran has offered to stop expanding its stock of uranium enriched to 60% purity, near the roughly 90% of weapons grade.

Oil prices drew some support from an ongoing outage at Kazakhstan’s biggest oilfield, Tengiz, which has reduced output by 28% to 30% for repairs which the country’s energy ministry has said will be completed by Saturday.

Rising tensions between Moscow and Washington over Ukraine also supported the oil market.

For the first time, Ukraine used US ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory on Tuesday, Moscow said. Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov described the attack as a Western escalation. Russian President Vladimir Putin lowered the threshold for a possible nuclear strike.

Oil prices Oil US oil Brent crude oil WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil steadies as Sverdrup field restart counters geopolitical concerns

US says ‘dedicated to enhancing Pakistan’s civilian, military capabilities’ amid terror attacks

Schlumberger selected for tight gas evaluation study

Govt aims to lower tax rates for formal sectors: MoS

ECC approves ‘winter package’: Eligible consumers to pay Rs26.07/kWh tariff

Rs148bn receivables: SNGPL holds CPPA-G responsible

Petroleum Div for selling 100mmcfd gas to third party

IBEX Limited buys back 3.56mn shares from TRGI in $70mn deal

Azerbaijan invited to join SOE sell-off drive

Military operation in Balochistan approved by NAP apex body

IDEAS 2024: Global defence industry leaders gather for cutting-edge expo

Read more stories