NAP’s apex body session rescheduled for today

ISLAMABAD: The session of the National Action Plan’s Apex Committee has been postponed. According to the sources, the Apex Committee session to be chaired by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had been canceled in the wake of PM sickness.

The Apex Committee session had been scheduled for today.

The Apex Committee session would be attended by Chief of Army Staff general Asim Munir, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief, heads of intelligence institutions, all provincial chief ministers, key federal ministers and others.

The session would revolve around discussion on the law and order situation amid the surge in terrorism incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.