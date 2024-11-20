Sectoral Council meeting on logistics held at TDAP HQ

KARACHI: A sectoral council meeting on the logistics sector was held on 18th November at the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Headquarters in Karachi.

The meeting was chaired by Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan. The meeting was attended by Secretary TDAP, EDG MoC, high officials from ministries, provincial govt, and relevant department.

Chairman from FOAP, WLA, PIFFA, and representative from APSA and council members also attended the meeting.

Haroon Farooq and Rana Asim Shakoor Chairman of WLA and FAOP respectively provided comprehensive presentations outlining the challenges and opportunities within the sector.

The Chair concluded the meeting with a commitment to address challenges up to the highest level and pursue actionable strategies to resolve the challenges of logistics and transport sector.

Further steps will be taken to ensure that the recommendations from the council will be floated in National Export Development Board of Pakistan.

