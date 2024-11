LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ali Amin Gandapur.

The court issued the warrants of the Chief Minister in the case registered by the Manawan police. The police had registered the case against CM Gandapur for breaking the windows of vehicles at Kahna while travelling for the public gathering.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024