Markets Print 2024-11-20

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 20 Nov, 2024 07:51am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday, (November 19, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 18-11-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        17,800        285        18,085        18,085          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           19,076        305        19,381        19,381          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton Cotton Spot Rates KCA spot rates Pakistan cotton rates

