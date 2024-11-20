12th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar: Zohair Naseer, Chief Executive Officer Badar Expo Solutions

International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) is a mega defence exhibition which is biennially organised in Pakistan by Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO). Growing successfully since 2000, it is now a highly recognised and established event on the calendar of global defence exhibitions. Serving as a platform of latest technological demonstration, indeed IDEAS truly reflects our lasting friendship with global partners.

It is a matter of great honour and pride for Badar Expo Solutions (BXSS) to be the Event Manager again for the 12th edition, i.e IDEAS 2024. This is the sixth consecutive time that we are associated with DEPO for successful accomplishment of IDEAS. On this auspicious occasion, BXSS Team extends warm welcome to the distinguished guests, trade visitors and exhibitors from all over the world who are joining us on this mega event of Pakistan. We wish IDEAS 2024 to be an immensely beneficial and professionally rewarding experience.

I extend sincere gratitude to DEPO, Ministry of Defence Production, Pakistan Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Government of Sindh, Karachi Local Administration, and public and private sector entities for their invaluable support in making IDEAS 2024 a resounding success.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024