AGL 40.44 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.02%)
AIRLINK 134.75 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (4.21%)
BOP 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.37%)
DCL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.43%)
DFML 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.88%)
DGKC 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.16%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FFBL 68.61 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (3.13%)
FFL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
HUBC 110.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
KEL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.96%)
KOSM 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.45%)
MLCF 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
NBP 61.20 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.14%)
OGDC 198.74 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.67%)
PAEL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
PIBTL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
PPL 159.50 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (2.36%)
PRL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PTC 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.24%)
SEARL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
TELE 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.34%)
TOMCL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
TREET 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
TRG 66.10 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (5.15%)
UNITY 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 10,299 Increased By 115.1 (1.13%)
BR30 31,773 Increased By 370.3 (1.18%)
KSE100 96,648 Increased By 791.6 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,922 Increased By 239.5 (0.81%)
World Print 2024-11-20

‘Hybrid warfare’ suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut

AFP Published 20 Nov, 2024 06:45am

STOCKHOLM: Two telecommunications cables cut in the Baltic Sea in 48 hours have prompted Nordic and German officials to say they suspect “sabotage” and “hybrid warfare” stemming from Russia.

On Monday, Finnish operator Cinia reported that the “C-Lion1 submarine cable” connecting Helsinki and the German port of Rostock had been cut for unknown reasons.

The break was traced to a location south of the island of Oland in Swedish waters, some 700 kilometres (435 miles) from Helsinki.

“These kinds of breaks don’t happen in these waters without an outside impact,” a Cinia spokesperson said.

Meeting in Brussels, the foreign ministers of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, and Finland, Elina Valtonen, said it hinted at foul play.

“The fact that such an incident immediately raises suspicions of intentional damage speaks volumes about the volatility of our times,” they said in a joint statement.

“Our European security is not only under threat from Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, but also from hybrid warfare by malicious actors.”

Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday it had launched an investigation into the broken cable, “to establish what has happened”. The “Arelion” submarine cable between the Swedish island of Gotland and Lithuania has also been damaged since Sunday morning, a spokesman for the Lithuanian branch of the operator Telia said Tuesday.

Internet traffic has been redirected to other international links, Audrius Stasiulaitis said.

“We can confirm that the interruption to internet traffic was not caused by an equipment fault but by material damage to the fibre optic cable,” he said.

Baltic Sea Audrius Stasiulaitis

