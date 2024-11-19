AGL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
AIRLINK 129.31 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.82%)
BOP 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
CNERGY 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.88%)
DCL 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
DFML 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
DGKC 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
FCCL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
FFBL 66.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.65%)
FFL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
HUBC 110.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.28%)
KEL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
KOSM 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.87%)
MLCF 40.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
NBP 60.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 195.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (0.71%)
PAEL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.42%)
PIBTL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.66%)
PPL 155.82 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.32%)
PRL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.43%)
PTC 18.56 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (8.03%)
SEARL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.36%)
TOMCL 34.88 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.42%)
TPLP 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.54%)
TREET 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 62.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.5%)
UNITY 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.69%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,184 Increased By 72.7 (0.72%)
BR30 31,403 Increased By 215 (0.69%)
KSE100 95,857 Increased By 861 (0.91%)
KSE30 29,683 Increased By 201.6 (0.68%)
Nov 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine approves budget giving 60% to defence, security

AFP Published 19 Nov, 2024 07:37pm

KYIV: Ukrainian lawmakers voted on Tuesday to approve the government’s 2025 budget, in which more than $50 billion – or 60 percent of all expenditure – is allocated to defence and security.

Kyiv has been forced to massively ramp up military spending as it fights against Russia’s better-resourced army in a war that has now been raging for 1,000 days.

MPs voted to approve defence and security outlays of 2.23 trillion Ukrainian hryvnia ($54 billion), out of a general budget of 3.6 trillion hryvnia ($87 billion), according to budget documents published by the finance ministry.

“Given the limited resources, this budget clearly defines priorities – defence, security, support for people, development and restoration of the country,” Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said.

“These are the things that make us stronger and lead to victory.”

Russia says Ukraine fired first US-long range missiles

“All taxes on citizens and businesses next year will be used for the defence and security of our country,” Shmygal added in the post on social media.

The budget now passes to President Volodymyr Zelensky to be signed into law.

Moscow’s war has battered the Ukrainian economy since February 2022, causing tens of billions of dollars in destruction, punching a huge hole in state finances and forcing Kyiv to rely on Western support to keep itself afloat.

In a sign of the challenge faced by Kyiv in funding the war, Russia plans to spend three times as much in dollar-terms on its own defence and security next year.

Moscow’s draft budget earmarks 13.5 trillion rubles ($135 billion) for defence – and another 3.5 trillion rubles ($35 billion) for “domestic security”.

Ukraine’s defence spending in 2025 is only slightly higher than this year’s after the country upped its budgeted outlays for 2024 by a third in September.

Ukraine conflict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russia-Ukraine war weapons for Ukraine

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine approves budget giving 60% to defence, security

IDEAS will prove to be milestone in development of country’s defence industry: Khawaja Asif

KSE-100 jumps 861 points to close above 95,000 for the first time

Imran pushes PTI leaders for Nov 24 protest, govt vows stern action

Punjab govt announces reopening of all schools from November 20

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Sugar sector: PM orders crackdown on tax evaders, hoarders

Constitutional bench dismisses petition challenging extension of army chief’s tenure

Oil steadies as Sverdrup field restart counters geopolitical concerns

Russia says Ukraine fired first US-long range missiles

Pakistan’s inflation likely to slow down further in November, signals room for another rate cut

Read more stories