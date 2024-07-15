AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-07-15

China, Russia conduct joint Pacific military patrol

AFP Published 15 Jul, 2024 06:29am

BEIJING: China and Russia conducted a joint naval patrol in the northern and western Pacific, Beijing’s defence ministry said Sunday, adding that the exercise was not “targeted” at any other nation.

The two countries have drawn closer in recent years and tout their friendship as having “no limits”. Both share hostile relations with US-led Western defence alliance NATO.

Beijing has further strengthened its diplomatic, economic and military ties with Moscow since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

China, which has never condemned the invasion, maintains it is a neutral party to the conflict. But Western leaders have criticised it for giving political and economic support to Russia, including trade in goods that have both civilian and military uses.

“According to the annual plan and the consensus between China and Russia, naval vessels of China and Russia recently carried out their fourth joint maritime patrol in the western and northern Pacific Ocean,” the Chinese defence ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

“This operation is not targeted at any third party and has nothing to do with the current international and regional situation,” it added.

No details were provided on the Pacific manoeuvres, including the ships’ routes, their exact locations or the nature of the forces involved.

On Friday, China said it was also conducting drills with Russia — known as Joint Sea-2024 — along its southern coast.

This came after NATO leaders declared Beijing had “become a decisive enabler” of Moscow’s war in Ukraine, and after Japan warned of a growing threat from Beijing’s strong ties with Moscow.

Beijing has rejected the criticisms.

The drills in the waters and airspace around Zhanjiang, a city in southern Guangdong province, are “to demonstrate the resolve and capabilities of the two sides in jointly addressing maritime security threats and preserving global and regional peace and stability”, the ministry said.

The Russian defence ministry said Saturday that two of its warships had arrived in Zhanjiang to take part in the joint naval drills, with an initial phase taking place from Monday to Wednesday.

The Pacific is a hotbed of international tensions due to sovereignty disputes between Beijing and several of its US-backed neighbours, such as Japan, the Philippines and Taiwan.

China and Russia hold joint military exercises regularly but their level of interoperability is greatly inferior to that of NATO, the European Union Institute for Security Studies said in a report in early July.

In 2023, ships from the two countries took part in a naval exercise off the US state of Alaska.

China Russia naval drills Joint Pacific military patrol

Comments

200 characters

China, Russia conduct joint Pacific military patrol

Different modules of trade, business with Russia under study

President, PM condemn attack

PTI says has submitted affidavits of 25 MNAs to ECP

Up to July 2024: FBR integrates 8,949 big retailers into POS system

Flour mills resume operations

FBR asked to bring all hidden issues before PM immediately

BMP for revisiting power purchase contracts with a view to reducing energy cost

Pakistani, Chinese cos reach preliminary agreement to introduce solar e-bikes

11 KP seats: SC decision paves way for Senate elections

Excessive fees/charges Iraq’s envoy hands list of travel agents to interior minister

Read more stories