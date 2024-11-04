Nov 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Iran slams US deployment of B-52 bombers as ‘destabilising’

AFP Published 04 Nov, 2024 02:28pm
Photo: AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei on Monday criticised what he called the United States’ “destabilising presence” after the deployment of B-52 bombers in the region.

“We have always believed that the presence of America in the region is a destabilising presence,” said Baghaei told a news conference in response to a question about the deployment, adding that it “will not deter (Iran’s) resolve to defend itself”.

