South Korea pledges 45% increase in World Bank fund contribution

SEOUL: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has pledged a 45% increase in the country’s contribution to the World Bank’s International Development Association fund to more than $600 million, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The country, once a beneficiary during the 1960-1970s, will contribute this year around 845.6 billion won ($608.26 million) to the fund for financial aid to low-income countries, up from 584.8 billion won in the previous fund replenishment round in 2021.

“It is for South Korea to play a leading role as a global pivot state and to induce active contributions from other countries,” the ministry said in a statement.

South Korea’s Yoon, Japan’s Ishiba in talks to meet sidelines of ASEAN, Yonhap says

US President Joe Biden on Monday pledged a record $4 billion contribution during a closed session of the Group of 20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, up from $3.5 billion in 2021.