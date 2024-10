SEOUL: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba are in talks to hold a meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit which will be hosted by Laos next week, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing Yoon’s office.

Yoon will also visit the Philippines and Singapore during his trip between Oct. 6 and 11, the report said.