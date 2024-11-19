AGL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
AIRLINK 129.31 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.82%)
BOP 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
CNERGY 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.88%)
DCL 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
DFML 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
DGKC 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
FCCL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
FFBL 66.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.65%)
FFL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
HUBC 110.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.28%)
KEL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
KOSM 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.87%)
MLCF 40.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
NBP 60.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 195.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (0.71%)
PAEL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.42%)
PIBTL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.66%)
PPL 155.82 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.32%)
PRL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.43%)
PTC 18.56 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (8.03%)
SEARL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.36%)
TOMCL 34.88 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.42%)
TPLP 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.54%)
TREET 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 62.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.5%)
UNITY 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.69%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,184 Increased By 72.7 (0.72%)
BR30 31,403 Increased By 215 (0.69%)
KSE100 95,857 Increased By 861 (0.91%)
KSE30 29,683 Increased By 201.6 (0.68%)
Nov 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil steadies as Sverdrup field restart counters geopolitical concerns

Reuters Published November 19, 2024 Updated November 19, 2024 08:11pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices steadied on Tuesday as the restart of production at Norway’s Johan Sverdrup oilfield offset investor concerns about an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Equinor resumed partial production from the North Sea oilfield, Western Europe’s largest, after a power outage there helped lift oil prices by over 3% on Monday.

Brent crude futures were down 12 cents, or 0.2%, at $73.18 a barrel by 1425 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped by 19 cents, or 0.3%, to $68.97.

“I guess the partial restart of the Sverdrup field is the driver of the setback, as well as a slightly stronger U.S. dollar,” said Giovanni Staunovo, analyst at UBS.

Oil prices up nearly 3pc

The U.S. dollar edged up on Tuesday to within striking distance of its one-year high. A strong dollar makes commodities such as oil more expensive for other currency holders and tends to weigh on prices.

A continuing outage at Kazakhstan’s biggest oilfield, Tengiz, also provided support. Tengiz has reduced oil output by 28% to 30% for repairs which are expected to be completed by Saturday, the country’s energy ministry said.

A rise in geopolitical tensions also underpinned prices.

Ukraine used U.S. ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory for the first time on Tuesday, Moscow said, in an attack described by Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov as a Western escalation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday lowered the threshold for a nuclear strike in response to a broader range of conventional attacks.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration allowed Ukraine to use the U.S.-made weapons to strike deep into Russia, two U.S. officials and a source familiar with the decision said on Sunday.

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia would respond to what it called a reckless decision by the Biden administration, having previously warned that such a decision would raise the risk of a confrontation with the U.S.-led NATO alliance.

Investors are wary, said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities, as they are “assessing the direction of the Russia-Ukraine war after the weekend’s escalation”.

While oil’s outright price has found support this week, the market structure has weakened. U.S. crude flipped to contango for the first time since February on Monday in a sign that supply tightness was easing.

NATO Brent crude Oil WTI Chevron Russia-Ukraine war US WTI crude prices

Comments

200 characters

Oil steadies as Sverdrup field restart counters geopolitical concerns

IDEAS will prove to be milestone in development of country’s defence industry: Khawaja Asif

KSE-100 jumps 861 points to close above 95,000 for the first time

Imran pushes PTI leaders for Nov 24 protest, govt vows stern action

Punjab govt announces reopening of all schools from November 20

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Sugar sector: PM orders crackdown on tax evaders, hoarders

Constitutional bench dismisses petition challenging extension of army chief’s tenure

Russia says Ukraine fired first US-long range missiles

Pakistan’s inflation likely to slow down further in November, signals room for another rate cut

Read more stories