FD decides to hire ‘consultant external debt’

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has decided to hire ‘consultant external debt’ to carry out external debt portfolio management in terms of risk analysis, forecasting and data consolidation and analyse foreign currency exposure of external debt.

The role of the consultant will be to carry out the debt management operations in terms of the job description.

The Finance Division envisaged hiring qualified and motivated professional from private sector to enhance the capacity of Economic Adviser’s Wing. The position carries competitive salary package for two-year contract.

SOEs reforms, DMO, EAW: FD decides to hire experts

The job description include: to develop capital markets and diversify instrument and investor base. It further includes liaising with international financial institutions on matters to public debt and response to the questions related to debt management raised by credit rating agencies.

The consultant would also be required to manage foreign commercial portfolio including intentional capital markets. Further the consultant would be required to prepare medium term external financing plan in coordination with External Financing wing and EAD.

To review the financial terms of foreign loans and produce policy guide on choice of currency and prepare amortization schedules in light of the existing debt portfolio is also included in job description.

The consultant would also be required to facilitate consolidation of public debt recording in debt management and financial analysis system (DMFAS) and coordinate with external finance wing to record and analyze debt raised for balance of payment (BoP) support and prepare policy guidelines for EAD for raising debt via multilateral and bilateral sources.

Further the consultant would be required to liaise with State Bank of Pakistan, EAD, PSX, CDNS and other relevant offices on matters related to debt management.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024