Business & Finance Print 2024-11-19

Different categories of firms: SECP considerably raises fee for documents’ submission

Sohail Sarfraz Published 19 Nov, 2024 07:35am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Monday considerably increased fee for submission of documents by different categories of companies.

The SECP has issued an SRO 1806(I)/2024 to amend the Seventh Schedule of the Companies Act 2017.

The SECP has raised fee from Rs 1,100 to Rs 5,500 for electronic submission of documents for registration of a company whose nominal share capital does not exceed Rs100,000.

For registration of a company whose nominal share capital does not exceed 100,000 rupees, a fee of Rs 10,000 would be charged on manual submission of documents.

Previously, the fee was Rs 2,200 on manual submission of documents.

The SECP has also increased fee seeking approval, sanction, permission, exemption, direction or confirmation of the Commission or the registrar in the matters, as the case may be, a non-refundable application processing fee in respect of application for reservation of any proposed name for registration of a company from the registrar.

For reservation of any proposed name for registration of a company from the registrar, the fee has been increased from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000 for electronic submission of documents. In case of manual submission of documents, the fee has been raised from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000.

The SECP has imposed a fee of Rs100,000 for electronic submission of documents for registration of companies as a group under regulations 138/140 of the Companies Regulations 2024.

The SECP has imposed a fee of Rs100,000 for manual submission of documents for registration of companies as a group under regulations 138/140 of the Companies Regulations 2024.

Under Companies Act, there shall be paid in respect of the several matters mentioned in the Seventh Schedule the several fees therein, for the time being, specified fees as the Commission may direct.

