Country's first virtual child safety Centre established

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that Pakistan's first Virtual Child Safety Centre has been established to protect children and to provide them timely assistance while Child Protection Bureau has also been activated for the purpose.

In her message on ‘the World Day for the Prevention of and Healing From Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse & Violence’, the CM said, “Children are my red line, I will prevent all kinds of violence against them. Children are our future, their protection is our collective responsibility.”

The CM said, “Parents should provide safe environment for children, talk with them openly and take care of them properly. It is sad that some children are victims of abuse, exploitation and violence in society. All types of abuses affect mental, physical and emotional development of children.”

Maryam Nawaz said, “Violence against children has negative effects on their personality and future, concrete steps are being taken to remedy it. Parents, teachers, and all segments of society are called upon to play their respective roles in protecting children. May Allah help us to ensure children's sense of security and bright future.”

