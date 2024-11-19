AGL 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
AIRLINK 129.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.72%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
CNERGY 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
DCL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
DFML 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
DGKC 86.15 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.63%)
FCCL 33.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FFBL 66.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
FFL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
HUBC 111.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
HUMNL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.22%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.85%)
NBP 60.89 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.63%)
OGDC 194.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.31%)
PAEL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.67%)
PIBTL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.85%)
PPL 154.70 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.59%)
PRL 27.64 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.46%)
PTC 18.25 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.23%)
SEARL 86.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.4%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.43%)
TOMCL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.55%)
TPLP 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.03%)
TREET 16.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.83%)
TRG 63.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.72%)
UNITY 27.69 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.47%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 10,187 Increased By 75.1 (0.74%)
BR30 31,399 Increased By 211.1 (0.68%)
KSE100 95,793 Increased By 797.6 (0.84%)
KSE30 29,722 Increased By 241.2 (0.82%)
Nov 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-19

LCCI opposes early closure curbs on restaurants

Recorder Report Published 19 Nov, 2024 08:30am

LAHORE: Restaurant industry is facing collapse due to early closure restrictions. 4 pm closure time is against the ground realities therefore the government should enhance the timings immediately.

These views were expressed by the LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad while talking to the delegation from the Lahore Restaurants Association at the LCCI in the presence of Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry and former Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar.

The delegation, led by Nisar Chaudhry, discussed the grave challenges being faced by the restaurant sector. The delegation expressed serious concerns over the government’s decision to enforce an early closure timing of 4 PM, describing it as “unacceptable” and a direct threat to the survival of their businesses.

The LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad underscored the severe financial impact of the restricted operating hours, stating that the limited time frame has led to significant waste of perishable and frozen goods. “This policy is increasing the operational burden on businesses, which are already struggling to manage expenses, including rent that constitutes more than 22% of their total costs,”

he said.

The delegation members pointed out the broader implications of the crisis, warning that billions of rupees invested in the restaurant sector are now at risk. They explained that each individual working in the restaurant industry supports the livelihood of at least five family members, underscoring the potential ripple effect of widespread unemployment should this sector collapse.

The LCCI President and the delegation said that the closure of restaurants is not just a blow to business owners but also to the government, which stands to lose significant tax revenues. Daily wage workers, who depend on restaurant jobs for their survival, are facing the brunt of these policies, leading to an increase in unemployment. “The government should realize that this sector is a key contributor to the economy, providing both direct and indirect employment opportunities. Shutting it down for extended hours is counterproductive to the goal of economic revival,” the delegation added.

Mian Abuzar Shad also challenged the rationale of blaming restaurants for smog and environmental pollution. Citing data, they noted that 83% of pollution in smog is attributed to vehicular traffic, while restaurants account for less than 1% of the total share. He urged the government to focus on more significant contributors to pollution rather than imposing restrictive measures on a sector that is already struggling.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad assured the delegation of the chamber’s support and promised to raise the issue with higher authorities. “The restaurant industry is not just a source of livelihood for millions; it is also a crucial part of our cultural and economic fabric. The government must adopt a more balanced approach to ensure this sector’s survival and growth,” he remarked.

Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry and former Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar expressed similar sentiments and emphasized the importance of implementing policies that promote business activity rather than stifling it. LCCI office-bearers urged the government to reconsider the restrictive timings and adopt a collaborative approach to address environmental and economic challenges. They called for immediate consultations with stakeholders to devise solutions that protect the restaurant industry while meeting environmental goals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

restaurants LCCI Mian Abuzar Shad market closure

Comments

200 characters

LCCI opposes early closure curbs on restaurants

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Stock rally continues, KSE-100 hits record high amid improved economic indicators

Section 144 imposed in Karachi as IDEAS 2024 kicks off today

FD decides to hire ‘consultant external debt’

Interest costs to eat up 40pc of 2025 budget: Moody’s

EU firms’ concerns: MoC takes other ministries on board

PIA sell-off: FA fees cost kitty Rs1.95bn

Sale of 35pc of unallocated gas: Govt strikes deal to submit framework to Ecnec

Status of Cat-III wind projects: KE requests PPIB to seek feedback from NTDC

PM for accelerating action against tax defaulters

Read more stories