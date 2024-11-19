AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
BOP 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
DCL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
DGKC 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
FCCL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.69%)
FFBL 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.67%)
FFL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
HUBC 111.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.58%)
KOSM 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.08%)
MLCF 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
NBP 60.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.93%)
OGDC 194.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PAEL 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.24%)
PPL 153.79 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.73%)
PRL 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (6.44%)
SEARL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
TOMCL 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-5.7%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TREET 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
TRG 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
BR100 10,112 Increased By 26 (0.26%)
BR30 31,188 Increased By 17.5 (0.06%)
KSE100 94,996 Increased By 232 (0.24%)
KSE30 29,481 Increased By 71 (0.24%)
Nov 19, 2024
Markets

Asia FX off to muted start

Reuters Published 19 Nov, 2024 06:34am

BENGALURU: The Thai baht inched higher on Monday, outperforming most other emerging market currencies in Asia, after the country posted better-than-expected economic growth data, reflecting a rebound in tourism and exports.

The baht gained as much as 0.23% against the US dollar, while stocks were trading 0.6% higher.

Growth in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy beat market forecasts for the July-September quarter, helped by a recovery in exports, government investment and tourism-related activities, the National Economic and Social Development Council said.

The baht has declined about 7% so far this quarter, making it Asia’s worst performing currency.

“It remains to be seen how government stimulus like the cash handout measures would support private consumption amid headwind from hefty household debts,” said Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

The overall Thai economy would recover further but at a gradual pace, said Panichpibool.

In other news, Mexico, Latin America’s second-largest economy, is seen expanding between 2% and 3% in 2025, according to the country’s proposed budget on Friday, higher than the IMF forecast of 1.3%. The Mexican peso was down 0.3%.

Investors in emerging Asia are now keenly awaiting the Indonesian central bank’s monetary policy decision due on Wednesday. Bank Indonesia is expected to keep borrowing costs unchanged this month.

Gains in the US dollar and Treasury yields have weighed on fund inflows and emerging-market currencies, DBS analysts said, adding that the rupiah had not been immune from this selling pressure.

“Against this backdrop, the bias for policymakers will be to preserve rate differentials and keep rates on hold,” DBS said in reference to Bank Indonesia’s policy meeting.

