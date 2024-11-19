Foreign investors: Punjab preparing special package: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Monday that they are making Punjab a tourist hub and will welcome Spanish investment while a special package is being prepared to facilitate foreign investors.

“Spain is Pakistan’s second largest export partner in the European Union, there are numerous opportunities to increase bilateral trade volume,” the Chief Minister said in a meeting with a delegation of Spanish Senate to discuss the promotion of bilateral relations, trade and tourism between Spain and Punjab. An agreement to increase cooperation in the fields like economy, climate change, disaster risk management and environmental pollution was also discussed in the meeting.

The CM said, “We heartily appreciate Spain’s support for achieving GSP Plus status. Friendly ties with Spain are highly valued. We want to work together with Spain on early warning system, and rescue services to prevent flood damage.”

She added, “We intend to further promote parliamentary diplomacy. We are especially focused on women empowerment. The number of female parliamentarians has increased significantly.”

The CM expressed a deep sense of grief over the loss of life and property due to recent floods in Valencia, Spain, and offered her cooperation for the relief, recovery and rehabilitation of victims. She also appreciated the relief package provided by Spain under flood response plan in Pakistan.

