AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.52%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
BOP 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
DCL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
DFML 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
DGKC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.82%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.66%)
FFBL 65.77 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.16%)
FFL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
HUBC 111.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.47%)
KEL 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
KOSM 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.13%)
MLCF 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
NBP 60.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.59%)
OGDC 194.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
PAEL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.15%)
PIBTL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
PPL 153.80 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.73%)
PRL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.01%)
SEARL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
TOMCL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-5.4%)
TPLP 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
TREET 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
TRG 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
UNITY 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
BR100 10,113 Increased By 27.5 (0.27%)
BR30 31,179 Increased By 9.1 (0.03%)
KSE100 94,996 Increased By 232 (0.24%)
KSE30 29,481 Increased By 71 (0.24%)
Nov 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US envoy expected in Beirut on Tuesday for ceasefire talks

Reuters Published 18 Nov, 2024 02:21pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIRUT: The US official overseeing contacts to secure a ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon is due to visit Beirut on Tuesday, sources in Lebanon said on Monday, with Beirut expected give its response to a US truce proposal.

The US-led ceasefire diplomacy has come back into focus as Israel has been stepping up its offensive: Israeli strikes in two Beirut neighbourhoods killed six people including at least one senior Hezbollah official on Sunday, the first time Israel has struck central areas of the capital in a month.

Israeli strike on Beirut kills Hezbollah media head, security sources say

The new US truce proposal was delivered last week to Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who has been endorsed by Hezbollah to negotiate.

White House envoy Amos Hochstein was expected in Beirut on Tuesday for talks on the ceasefire, a Lebanese political source told Reuters.

Lebanese media outlet Voice of Lebanon also reported the visit, citing Lebanese lawmaker Kassem Hashem, who is part of Berri’s parliamentary bloc. World powers say a Lebanon ceasefire must be based on UN Security Council Resolution 1701 which ended a 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel.

Its terms require Hezbollah to move weapons and fighters north of the Litani river, some 20 km (30 miles) north of the border.

The diplomacy has been complicated by an Israeli demand for the freedom to act should Hezbollah violate any agreement, which Lebanon has rejected.

Israel launched its offensive after almost a year of cross-border hostilities with Hezbollah.

Its declared goal is to secure the return home of tens of thousands of Israelis forced to evacuate the north due to rocket fire from Hezbollah, which opened fire in solidarity with its ally Hamas as the Gaza war got underway more than a year ago.

Trump return won’t impact Iran-China ties: Khamenei aide

The Israeli campaign has uprooted more than 1 million people in Lebanon.

Israel has dealt Hezbollah heavy blows, using airstrikes to pummel wide areas of Lebanon and sending ground forces into the south.

Israel Beirut Hezbollah MENA US envoy Israel and Hamas ceasefire talks health ministry in Hamas run Gaza Hezbollah chief Hezbollah attacks Israeli military industry Hezbollah Israel war Hezbollah fire

Comments

200 characters

US envoy expected in Beirut on Tuesday for ceasefire talks

Jul-Oct FDI clocks in at $904.3mn, up 32% YoY

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s REER index increases to 100.9 in October 2024

Cotton arrival slumps in first two weeks of November

Pakistan’s power generation increases in October as cost surges

Pakistan skittled for 117 in final T20 against Australia

PCB appoints Aqib Javed as interim white-ball head coach

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,500 in Pakistan

Oil nudges higher after Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

21 Pakistanis among 100 foreigners executed in KSA

Read more stories