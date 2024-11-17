AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
DFML 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.01%)
DGKC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
FCCL 32.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.46 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.53%)
HUMNL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.28%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
MLCF 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
NBP 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
OGDC 194.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.79%)
PPL 152.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
PRL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.85%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.64%)
TOMCL 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TREET 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.64%)
TRG 62.74 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (7.03%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.99%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,086 Increased By 85.5 (0.85%)
BR30 31,170 Increased By 168.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli strike on Beirut kills Hezbollah media head, security sources say

Reuters Published November 17, 2024 Updated November 17, 2024 10:24pm
Hezbollah spokesman Mohammad Afif speaks in front of a portrait of late Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, during a press conference in south Beirut, on November 11, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah. Photo: AFP
Hezbollah spokesman Mohammad Afif speaks in front of a portrait of late Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, during a press conference in south Beirut, on November 11, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah. Photo: AFP

BEIRUT: An Israeli strike on a building in a densely populated district of Beirut on Sunday killed Hezbollah’s media relations chief Mohammad Afif, two Lebanese security sources told Reuters, though there was no immediate confirmation from Hezbollah.

The Israeli military declined to comment in response to questions from Reuters. There was no evacuation order for the area published on the Israeli military spokesperson’s account on social media platform X before the strike.

The strike hit the Ras al-Nabaa neighborhood where many people displaced from Beirut’s southern suburbs by the Israeli bombardment had been seeking refuge.

Six people killed, 11 wounded in Israeli strikes on Lebanon’s Baalbek, ministry says

The security sources said it struck a building where offices of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party are located, and the head of the party in Lebanon, Ali Hijazi, told Lebanese broadcaster Al-Jadeed that Afif was in the building.

The broadcaster later also said Afif had been killed. It showed footage of a building whose upper floors had collapsed onto the first storey, with civil defence workers at the scene.

Afif was a long-time media advisor to Hezbollah’s former secretary general Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli air attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut on Sept. 27.

Strike hits south Beirut after Israeli evacuation call

He managed Hezbollah’s Al-Manar television station for several years before taking over the Iran-backed group’s media relations office.

Hezbollah and Israel have been trading fire for more than a year, since Hezbollah began launching rockets at Israeli military targets on Oct. 8, 2023, a day after its Palestinian ally Hamas carried out an attack on southern Israel.

In late September, Israel dramatically escalated and expanded its military campaign in Lebanon, heavily bombing the country’s south, east and the southern suburbs of Beirut alongside ground incursions along the border.

Afif hosted several press conferences for journalists amid the rubble in the southern suburbs of the capital. In his most recent comments to reporters on Nov. 11, he said Israeli troops had been unable to occupy any territory in Lebanon and Hezbollah had enough weapons and supplies to fight a “long war”.

The Lebanese health ministry said the strike killed one and injured three.

Ambulances could be heard rushing to the scene, and bursts of gunfire rang out to prevent crowds of people from approaching the location.

Israeli forces Israeli strikes Israel and Hamas Israel Gaza war Hezbollah and Israel Israel and Hezbollah Hezbollah Israel war Hezbollah fire

Comments

200 characters

Israeli strike on Beirut kills Hezbollah media head, security sources say

Dozens killed and wounded in Israeli strikes across Gaza, officials say

Smog crisis in Punjab: over 1.93mn seek hospital care for respiratory diseases

Tata seals deal with Pegatron for iPhone plant in India’s Tamil Nadu, sources say

India tightens vehicle entry restrictions as Delhi’s air pollution worsens

Bangladesh deaths from dengue cross 400 as outbreak worsens

Most Gulf markets fall on Fed rate cut concerns

Xi vows to work with Trump team as he meets Biden in Peru

Russia pounds Ukraine’s power grid in ‘massive’ air strike

Netflix says 60 million households worldwide tuned in for Paul-Tyson match

Read more stories